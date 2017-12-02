Need a Liquor Licence for Your Private Holiday Party in a Community Hall?

Apply online!

Starting this holiday season, applying and paying for a Special Event Licence has never been more simple or convenient. With the launch of the AGLC’s online Special Event Licence application, Albertans can now apply and pay for a Special Event Licence online for liquor service at a private event.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Albertans can now purchase Special Event Licences for private events online at aglc.ca. The new online application is another way the AGLC is improving the delivery of services and products to Albertans. This is particularly exciting to us as we continue to modernize our business.” ~Alain Maisonneuve, Acting President & CEO, Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission

Previously, Special Event Licences for private events could only be purchased at Alberta liquor retail locations. The user-friendly online Special Event Licence application enables Albertans to quickly and efficiently apply and pay for their licence from wherever they are. With the ease and ability to apply for a licence online, paper-issued licences will be phased out.

To apply and pay for a Special Event Licence online for liquor service at a private event, visit aglc.ca/eventlicence.