Neonatal Intensive Care Coming to St. Albert

With support from the Alberta government, a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is opening in St. Albert so families can receive care closer to home.

Opening in mid-2019, the six-unit NICU will meet growing demands on the Sturgeon Community Hospital, which is expected to surpass 3,000 deliveries this year for the first time. Babies requiring higher levels of care are currently sent to one of four NICUs at Edmonton hospitals.

“Having an NICU close to home means one less thing for expecting families to worry about. As St. Albert continues to grow, our government is strengthening services families count on.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

The $2.3-million investment will include an open NICU pod with four beds, two private NICU beds, a secure medication room and nursing station, and a large family washroom.

The NICU will work under the expertise of the Stollery Children’s Hospital and will be equipped through $2.5 million in donations from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We are working to ensure mothers and their babies have access to the right care in the right place. The new NICU will mean Alberta’s youngest and most vulnerable patients can stay in their home community and close to family.” ~Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

“Having children who need intensive care is incredibly stressful, but having to transfer to another hospital was scary. I’m so grateful that other families will be able to stay at the Sturgeon. This new NICU will make a huge difference.” ~Amber Stoetaert, St. Albert parent

“We know that children have better health outcomes when they’re treated closer to home. Our commitment to invest $2.5 million in specialized equipment and family-centred care at the Sturgeon’s new NICU is another example of how our proud donors are supporting the most advanced children’s health care to help kids and their families – right in their own backyard.” ~Mike House, president and CEO, Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation

Funding for the project comes from the Infrastructure Maintenance Program, a three-year rolling plan to help AHS address maintenance needs throughout the province.