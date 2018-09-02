New 911 Standards to Better Protect Albertans - Gateway Gazette

The standards will apply to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), the first people on the line when you call 911. PSAPs are responsible for dispatching calls to the necessary emergency service.
The 911 system in Alberta is currently led at the local level, and although municipalities will continue to deliver and run 911 services, the standards will create a more consistent approach.
The new procedures will align processes in answering and transferring emergency phone calls, and will:
“Albertans should receive quality 911 service and know the emergency response system is there for them when they need it – no matter where in the province they live. I am proud that our new standards will ensure timely service, whether you live in Cardston or Calgary, Edmonton or Ensign.”
~Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs
The standards were developed in collaboration with members of the Alberta 911 Association, including PSAPs, and other 911 stakeholders, such as policing organizations, Alberta Health Services and TELUS.
“These standards are a very positive step to ensure everyone receives reliable and consistent 911 services. The AEAA is pleased to have been a part of this collaborative process to improve public safety for citizens.”
~Magni Magnason, chair, Alberta E911 Advisory Association
“The Edmonton Police Service is honoured to have participated in the development of the Alberta 911 standards and we’re proud of the single, cohesive approach to answering 911 calls that has been created. The standards will help us and our partner agencies work toward the common goal of ongoing community safety.”
~Brian Simpson, Deputy Chief, Edmonton Police Service
The Alberta 911 Program, a unit within the Government of Alberta, will work with PSAPs to maintain the standards and ensure compliance. PSAPs will have until June 12, 2019 to fully comply.