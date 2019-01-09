New Addition to the Calgary Zoo - Gateway Gazette

The zoo woke up to a wonderful Christmas present on December 25, 2018 – a baby Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey! Mom, 15-year-old Mosi, and baby are bonding well and settling into their habitat in the TransAlta Rainforest, reports our Animal Care Team. The team has chosen the name Kijini, which means “elf” in Swahili, to keep with the yuletide spirit and acknowledge the East African range wh ere these monkeys are found in the wild. Eastern Black and White Colobus monkeys are the most tree-dwelling of African monkeys and are part of the Species Survival Program (SSP) which helps to ensure genetic diversity within the captive population. This species of colobus monkey are listed as least concern on the IUCN Red List but continue to face threats in the wild due to habitat destruction.

Source: Calgary Zoo