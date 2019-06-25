New Affordable Homes for Calgarians - Gateway Gazette

New mixed-income apartments will help low-income Albertans get on the path to financial stability by providing flexible affordable housing.

Minister Pon joins the federal government, the City of Calgary and Horizon Housing to celebrate the grand opening of new affordable homes.

The Government of Alberta and Horizon Housing Society celebrated the grand opening of Calgary’s Horizon View affordable housing development on June 21. Horizon View offers a range of rent pricing based on income to ensure homes are affordable for a range of Calgarians – from homeless individuals to middle-income families.

The start of construction on the second phase of the building was also announced. Once complete, Horizon View will be one of the largest affordable housing developments in Calgary based on the number of people served.

The province contributed $17.9 million for Phase 1 construction and an additional $4.3 million for Phase 2. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation contributed $15.67 million in construction financing for the project, and the City of Calgary and the RESOLVE Campaign also provided support.

“By using a mixed-income model, Horizon View allows tenants to continue to live here as their financial situation improves. In today’s economic climate, projects like this are critical to helping Albertans get back on their feet. Our government is proud to deliver affordable housing to all Albertans who need it.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Through the National Housing Strategy, many more middle-class Canadians now have a new place to call home because of the hard work shown by dedicated partners that stepped up to make this phase of construction a success. Innovative mixed-income projects like Horizon View have the potential to show us the path forward, where people from different social and economic backgrounds come together and live in a safe and inclusive way.”Kent Hehr, MP for Calgary Centre

“Partnering with non-profit housing providers is an effective and cost-efficient way to help ensure all Calgarians have a place to live. The City of Calgary helps propel affordable housing developments like Horizon View by streamlining the development process through pre-development grants, city fee rebates, expedited approvals and hands-on assistance. The city’s direct participation and financial investment has helped enable Horizon Housing to deliver desperately needed housing that will benefit hundreds of Calgarians.”Sarah Woodgate, director of the City of Calgary’s Calgary Housing business unit and president of Calgary Housing Corporation

In November 2018, tenants began moving into Horizon View. The facility’s 161 units can accommodate individuals and families with up to three bedrooms in some units. Construction on Phase 2 will provide an additional 45 units, the majority of which will help Calgarians who are struggling with homelessness or poverty.

Combining different levels of affordable housing in one building helps reduce stigmas that may exist with particular groups. This method, supported by community-friendly spaces, such as common rooms and a garden, also promotes community integration and independent living.

“As we celebrate the opening of Horizon View, it’s impossible to overstate the unprecedented collaboration that’s taken shape to welcome people home. Through the support of government, generosity of our donors, and commitment of countless community partners, over 200 individuals from all walks of life have a place to call home – today, tomorrow and for decades to come.”Martina Jileckova, CEO, Horizon Housing

“We know that when people have access to an affordable home with the right supports, they are better able to overcome the challenges that led them to become vulnerable. Homes like this not only change lives, they also lower the cost of taxpayer-funded social services so taxpayer dollars can be allocated elsewhere. Thanks to generous commitments of the Government of Alberta and philanthropic donors, the RESOLVE Campaign has created a legacy of home for over 1,825 vulnerable Calgarians.”Alan Norris, chair, RESOLVE Campaign

