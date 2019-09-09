New Affordable Homes for Southern Alberta Seniors - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Alberta and Canada are providing more affordable housing options for seniors in Raymond with the opening of Ridgeview Lodge.

The new lodge, about 36 kilometres south of Lethbridge, provides more modern, affordable housing for seniors with low income living in Raymond and the surrounding area. With 40 units, nine more than the original building, Ridgeview Lodge provides home care and other services and amenities to ensure seniors can continue to live safely and independently in their chosen community.

Cardston-Siksika MLA Joseph Schow participated in the grand opening on behalf of Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon.

“Seniors have served their friends and families for a lifetime and they want to be able to continue living in their chosen communities. Thanks to the opening of the new Ridgeview Lodge, there are now more affordable housing options right here in Raymond. Our government is pleased to partner in projects that support seniors and their families.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Our government recognizes the importance of caring for our aging citizens. This is why we are pleased to announce the official opening of Ridgeview Lodge, featuring 40 brand-new, safe and affordable homes which will enable low-income seniors to age independently within their own community.”Kent Hehr, MP for Calgary Centre

“The new 40-bed Ridgeview Lodge is a tremendous asset to our community. It brings affordable housing in a beautifully designed lodge to our growing senior population who want to reside in their hometown of Raymond. Thank you to the governments of Canada and Alberta, and to the people of Raymond for making this possible.” Jim Depew, mayor, Town of Raymond

“We are extremely pleased and excited for the grand opening of the ‘new’ Ridgeview Lodge. The support and assistance provided by the governments of Canada and Alberta towards this project allowed us to further improve and enhance options for seniors living in the community. This new seniors lodge will benefit all of our aging population in Raymond and the surrounding community by providing them with more housing units, better and more modern accommodation, while still providing the great service that the residents of Ridgeview Lodge have grown to expect.”Collette Glynn, board chair, Ridge Country Housing

Quick facts

The governments of Alberta and Canada jointly contributed $10.8 million toward Ridgeview Lodge under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

