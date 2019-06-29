New Affordable Housing Opens for Edmonton Families - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Alberta and Canada and the City of Edmonton are improving lives for families and individuals in Edmonton with the grand opening of the new Parkdale ONE development.

Minister Josephine Pon and federal Minister Amarjeet Sohi celebrate the opening of Parkdale ONE with Capital Region Housing.

The $13.95-million project, in northeast Edmonton, is funded through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta.

Parkdale ONE offers 70 one-, two- and three-bedroom housing units. The units are offered at a range of rents based on income to accommodate a wider range of Albertans.

Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon, participated in the grand opening June 26, along with Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

“Our government is helping low-income Albertans get on the path to financial stability through the Parkdale ONE development. Innovative projects like this help ensure all Albertans have the chance to thrive and prosper.”Josephine Pon, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Investing in affordable and accessible housing is an investment in the future of our city. Our government is proud to support affordable housing projects and initiatives here in Edmonton and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, we are providing a helping hand to individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community.”Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Natural Resources

“Affordable housing is important in ending poverty in our city. Capital Region Housing’s mixed-income model allows families to put down roots, build assets and contribute to inclusive communities. Through our Shovel Ready initiative, we continue to work with housing management bodies and community supports to address the need for affordable housing.”Don Iveson, mayor, City of Edmonton

“Parkdale ONE is home to 70 families and individuals. Home that is safe and secure; home where families can build relationships, contribute to their communities and enjoy economic prosperity. Through our mixed-income model, we can provide affordable housing in a sustainable way to help families live in a community without the need to move.”Greg Dewling, CEO, Capital Region Housing

Quick facts

The governments of Alberta and Canada provided a combined investment of about $13.95 million.

The Government of Alberta contributed the land.

The facility is co-owned by the City of Edmonton and the Government of Alberta.

Capital Region Housing, the housing management body, operates the facility.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS) – an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

