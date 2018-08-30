New and Improved 511 Alberta System Launches - Gateway Gazette

511 Alberta has been upgraded to give Albertans better technology to monitor conditions on provincial highways.

The upgrades to 511 Alberta will allow users to customize their experience to meet their needs, including being able to choose specific highway routes to display alerts of traffic closures, traffic cameras and setting up advance voice alerts for selected routes.

A new phone system that uses voice recognition, allowing hands-free operation, is also available.

“Our government is focused on making life better for Albertans. That’s what these important changes to 511 do. Albertans will have a new way to check traffic and get home to their families faster. Companies will be better able to ensure the timely delivery of their goods and products. We know this is an important service – that’s why we are investing in making 511 even better.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“We are very excited about the relaunch of an upgraded 511 Alberta. The new system is state-of-the-art and the RCMP is collaborating with the 511 team to explore ways in which it can leverage this technology to better inform the public, both for traffic safety purposes and in emerging events such as floods and wildfires.” ~Supt. Gary Graham, officer in charge, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services

The new suite of 511 services is supported by a new app that is now available for free download – in iTunes and the Google Play Store. Current users will need to delete the existing app from their device and download the new one.

511 facts