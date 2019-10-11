 New App to Help Alleviate Food Waste - Gateway Gazette

New App to Help Alleviate Food Waste

By Contributor

Oct 11

By: Aleksandra P., Goat Generation

Imagine a world where most of the food produced is thrown away.  Imagine a world where people go hungry while waste bins full of food are a normal occurrence.  Imagine a world where the money wasted from food waste is larger than most countries GDP’s.  Imagine a world where food waste is damaging our environment.  But don’t imagine that you live in that world, because you do.

FOOD WASTE IS A GLOBAL CHALLENGE…

Food waste represents tons of food in our landfills and is an economic loss of huge proportions that could feed the hungry while reducing waste.  The global stats on food waste are staggering and something needs to be done to reduce waste and feed the hungry.

Did you know… 

  • Globally we waste enough food to feed 3 billion people, that’s according to a 2011 United Nations study. That’s a lot of waste with so many in need.
  • The world’s largest economy, the United States, wastes 40% of their food, while 1 in 8 struggles to put food on the table!
  • 35% of Thanksgiving turkeys go to waste, all this waste accounts for approximately $166 billion‘s worth of food based retail values, and these figures continue to grow.  
  • Never mind fighting over pipelines and the fossil fuel industry, reducing methane released by decomposing food waste makes a world of difference – literally. 
  • If food waste was a country, it would be the 3rd largest producer of greenhouse emissions in the world behind China and the US. 
  • The Paris Accord is a big deal… if we could just reduce our food waste and feed the hungry we would be able to meet its environmental mandate.
  • On a monthly basis in the United States and Canada, 25% to 40% of all food is thrown away by consumers. 
  • The average North American or European, wastes on average 95-115kg of food each year compared to only 6-11kg in Africa and Asia.

So wasteful…

So much more food is wasted in industrialized nations than developing nations occurring at every stage of the food chain.  A simple shift in mindset and a clever connector can make a serious dent in food waste… it is that simple.  Just because we have it, doesn’t mean we should waste it.

LET’S START HERE…

Stopping food waste starts with us.  A consumers carbon footprint can be eight times as big as farms when it comes to food waste, so we all have a role to play in solving the issues.

Now imagine if there was something out there that could go after this big issue one small gesture of goodness at a time… imagine if there was something out there to allow you to share excess food… imagine that each individual was in charge? That’s where GOAT comes in.

GOAT is an idea that connects communities through a food sharing initiative that will help our cities and contribute to sustainability by reducing food waste… this is GOAT and we want you to give it a try.

You can leverage GOAT’s unique app to enable meal sharing by connecting food sharers, with hungry food recipients, through a dynamic and interactive app that links communities and promotes sustainability by facilitating the concept of ‘Share_Eat_Repeat.’

You don’t have to imagine anymore.  Join GOAT and help us make a big difference.  Goat Generation, available at Google Play and Apple Store.

