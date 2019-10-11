New App to Help Alleviate Food Waste - Gateway Gazette

By: Aleksandra P., Goat Generation

Imagine a world where most of the food produced is thrown away. Imagine a world where people go hungry while waste bins full of food are a normal occurrence. Imagine a world where the money wasted from food waste is larger than most countries GDP’s. Imagine a world where food waste is damaging our environment. But don’t imagine that you live in that world, because you do.

FOOD WASTE IS A GLOBAL CHALLENGE…

Food waste represents tons of food in our landfills and is an economic loss of huge proportions that could feed the hungry while reducing waste. The global stats on food waste are staggering and something needs to be done to reduce waste and feed the hungry.

Did you know…

Globally we waste enough food to feed 3 billion people, that’s according to a 2011 United Nations study. That’s a lot of waste with so many in need.

The world’s largest economy, the United States, wastes 40% of their food, while 1 in 8 struggles to put food on the table!

So wasteful…

So much more food is wasted in industrialized nations than developing nations occurring at every stage of the food chain. A simple shift in mindset and a clever connector can make a serious dent in food waste… it is that simple. Just because we have it, doesn’t mean we should waste it.

LET’S START HERE…

Stopping food waste starts with us. A consumers carbon footprint can be eight times as big as farms when it comes to food waste, so we all have a role to play in solving the issues.

Now imagine if there was something out there that could go after this big issue one small gesture of goodness at a time… imagine if there was something out there to allow you to share excess food… imagine that each individual was in charge? That’s where GOAT comes in.

GOAT is an idea that connects communities through a food sharing initiative that will help our cities and contribute to sustainability by reducing food waste… this is GOAT and we want you to give it a try.

You can leverage GOAT’s unique app to enable meal sharing by connecting food sharers, with hungry food recipients, through a dynamic and interactive app that links communities and promotes sustainability by facilitating the concept of ‘Share_Eat_Repeat.’

You don’t have to imagine anymore. Join GOAT and help us make a big difference. Goat Generation, available at Google Play and Apple Store.

