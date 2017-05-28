New Art Gallery Opening in Okotoks

33 ELMA STREET @ HISTORIC LINEHAM HOUSE

SATURDAY JUNE 3rd 2017

”Okotoks artists open new art gallery at historic Lineham House to the public”

It has been a dream of local artists Janifer Calvez and Cheryl Taylor for years to open an art gallery in Okotoks, and this Saturday that dream comes true. From 10 – 5pm Saturday June 3rd, a grand, century old home on historic Elma Street, built by the son of the founding family of Okotoks WD Lineham, will be open to the public for the first time in its 110 year old history.

“We looked at other properties over the years whenever the conversation turned to the subject of, but this house and treasured, heritage street were worth waiting for. It wasn’t the house we set out to buy. It’s more than we could have hoped for and it’s perfect for what we hope to accomplish. Art, artful living and giving is behind everything that we do.”

All new Lineham House Galleries will carry the work of local and area artists in curated group shows as well as some antiques, artisanal items and gift ware with a local and regional flavour. In addition, Cheryl and Janifer will have small artist and writer talks, art and creativity demos and local talent features that will bring the artful living aspects into this elegant home turned gallery space.

Cheryl and Janifer have lived, worked and raised families in Okotoks for the past 17 years. Both are very involved in the local art scene they have come to know many artists of all types during this time. Having another place to call home for the abundance of talent in Okotoks and the Alberta Foothills was welcome news by all their artist friends and family when they announced the gallery last fall.

“People were so excited at the news and so many people have supported us and this space since. Opening a business that our artists, our friends and the community is behind is so important to us. It’s equally scary and exciting and we couldn’t have done this without everyone involved.”

For more information visit www.linehamhousegalleries.com or email: [email protected]

