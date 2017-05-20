New Attraction Wheels into Fish Creek Provincial Park!

Calgary’s first public mountain bike skills park is now open at Fish Creek Provincial Park

Built on a former empty field, the new space gives Albertans of all skills and ages the opportunity to try out mountain biking in an accessible, controlled environment.

The site is free to the public and was developed in cooperation with the Calgary Mountain Bike Alliance (CMBA), who also operates the bike skills park. Construction on the bike skills park began in 2013 on park land leased from the province. Completion of the site’s two tracks was finished late last summer.

“Having Alberta Parks allow us to turn this space into something that can bring some real joy to kids is heartwarming, to say the least,” says David Mills, CMBA executive director. “The smiles on rider’s faces make the decade-long struggle to get a bike skills park in Calgary all worthwhile.”

The park includes beginner-level and intermediate-level pump tracks, made up of a series of rolling bumps that can be ridden without pedaling. The bike skills park also features skill loops, with an easier outer loop and a more challenging inner loop with multiple rock gardens. A skills loop is a single-track trail with challenging features located throughout the loop, such as the rock gardens.

The bike skills park is a unique partnership opportunity that will enhance recreation opportunities for Calgarians and visitors to the city. With this addition and other attractions like Sikome Lake, Fish Creek Provincial Park is one of Alberta’s premier provincial parks destinations and a shining example of how the values of recreation and conservation can co-exist.

Alberta Environment and Parks

