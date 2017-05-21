New Bikes-for-All Program ~ Turner Valley

The official launch of the High Country Wellness Coalition's new Bikes-for-All program was yesterday at the Sheep River Library in Turner Valley.

The program is a partnership between the High Country Wellness Coalition, the Sheep River Library, the Lions Club, Turner Valley RCMP and the Calgary Rural Primary Care Network. This program promotes active living through decreasing barriers.

Debbie-Layne MacLeod, the Community Development Coordinator for the PCN and Linda Nelson, Chair of the High Country Wellness Coalition, explained, to those gathered to watch, how the program works and to thank all the sponsors of the bikes.

Linda Nelson's opening remarks were "We do this because we love our community. I do this because I love my community." The Sheep River Library already has such great programs like the snow-shoes and hiking poles Linda thought the bikes were a natural extension for these programs and fitness too.

Linda thanked all the primary sponsors: PCN who donated $1,500, Foothills Lions Club for their $500, RCMP Turner Valley who donated the helmets, WalMart Okotoks for one of the small bikes, RCMP Sgt. Paulina Larey-King for one of the other bikes and the kick-stands and Linda's husband, Jim Nelson for etching the locks with numbers. Gary Jessop has volunteered to be the Maintenance guy for all the bikes.

Use of the bikes comes as part of your Sheep River Library membership - no extra fees. They can be used or 'Checked Out" for half a day, a day or even a weekend. Currently there are nine bikes in the program of varying sizes to accommodate families.

On hand for the ribbon cutting (left to right in the photograph below) were: Black Diamond Mayor, Glen Fagan; Linda Nelson; Turner Valley Councillor, Gerald Pfeil; Foothills Lions Club President, Barry Crane; Cpl. Tiffany McGregor, RCMP Turner Valley Detachment; Jan Burley, Sheep River Library and Debbie-Layne MacLeod.

More information about memberships at the Sheep River Library can be found by clicking: Sheep River Library