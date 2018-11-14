New Board Chair Appointed to ATB Financial - Gateway Gazette

With two decades of financial and governance experience, Joan Hertz has been appointed as the new board chair of ATB Financial, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Hertz was first appointed to the ATB Financial board in June 2008 and served her full term, which ended in June 2018. As a lawyer with background in financial services and corporate governance, she has provided governance, and legal and strategic advisory services to private-sector and Crown clients throughout her career.

“Ms. Hertz is an outstanding candidate to serve as board chair, providing stability and strong governance as ATB Financial enters a new era with a new CEO. Her skills and experience will help ensure ATB Financial will continue to support small to medium-sized business in all communities across Alberta, helping to create jobs, diversify our economy and facilitate access to financial services. Thank you to outgoing chair Brian Hesje for providing continuity and strong leadership to ATB Financial during a period of change.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

“I am thrilled to rejoin the ATB Financial Board of Directors and serve as its new chair. ATB Financial has set an ambitious path forward and, together, we will continue to transform banking and deliver remarkable experiences for its customers.” ~Joan Hertz, QC, incoming chair, ATB Financial’s Board of Directors

“It’s been an honour these past seven years serving as ATB Financial’s board chair. Joan is a great leader to guide ATB Financial into the future and I know that she will serve in this role with passion and integrity.” ~Brian Hesje, chair, ATB Financial’s Board of Directors

The ATB Financial Board of Directors is comprised of the chair and 11 members.

The new chair was selected following a transparent and competency-based recruitment process that included a public posting on the agencies recruitment website and the use of an external executive search firm.

Reporting to the Minister of Finance, the chair provides leadership to the board, facilitates the work and development of the board and sets the tone for management of the board and overall corporate governance.