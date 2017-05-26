New Brand, ‘Rooted in People,’ Showcases High River’s Strengths

The Town of High River’s new branding narrative was presented to council at the Monday, Feb. 13 council meeting. The selected concept, “rooted in people” will be used as the foundation to shape the town’s marketing and communication efforts over the next several years.

The concept was developed by Anstice Communications after several months of in depth interviews and surveys with High River residents and key stakeholders, best practice research and a review of trends and statistics. Public engagement sessions were also held in late January to further refine the concept.

Throughout all the research and engagement sessions, the idea that High River’s strength is in its people came out loud and clear. The diversity of the population and the stories they have to tell make High River the amazing place it is.

With the people of High River behind them, business owners can find safety in their endeavours, young families can find comfort and assurance from their neighbours, and long-standing residents can find pride in the town’s roots and continued evolution.

“Rooted in people” is an overall concept that will direct marketing efforts by speaking through the people of High River and reflecting their shared attributes. This concept will be used to guide the tone, look, feel and messaging of all the upcoming marketing tactics, whether it is a print or radio advertisement, online video or outdoor signage and tie them all together.

With the new branding narrative finalized, the Town can began to roll out its larger communications and marketing strategy that will begin to highlight all of High River’s amazing assets.

The first area that residents will see the brand implemented is on the new municipal website that will be launched in the spring. Additionally, the economic development team is working on way finding signage around High River that will also represent the new brand.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

