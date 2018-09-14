New Builder Sought for Grande Prairie Hospital - Gateway Gazette

New Builder Sought for Grande Prairie Hospital

By Contributor

Sep 14

The Alberta government is moving forward to secure a new construction manager for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

To ensure the people of Grande Prairie have access to a modern, accessible hospital as soon as possible, Alberta Infrastructure will issue an invitational Request For Proposal (RFP) for a new project construction manager. Alberta Infrastructure has terminated the services of Graham Construction for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital project. The new construction manager is expected to be hired by late October 2018.

“This was not a decision that was made easily. I have been clear that this project is a government priority and that’s why we are taking action to construct this hospital as quickly as possible. The actions taken today will provide greater certainty around the completion of the new hospital.”

Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

As a result of this action, construction activity on the site will be temporarily suspended until the new construction manager is hired and on site. Construction activity is expected to resume as soon as possible after that.

A new construction schedule will be available after a new construction manager is in place.

Recent key dates

  • July 30, 2018: a Notice of Default was issued to Graham Construction giving the company 15 business days to submit a proposed mitigation strategy.
  • Aug. 17, 2018: Graham Construction submitted a mitigation strategy. After thorough review, the plan did not provide the certainty that was needed in terms of timeline and budget to complete the project.
  • Sept. 10, 2018: Alberta Infrastructure terminated the services of the construction manager for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital project.
  • Expected late October 2018: new construction manager in place.
  • Expected November 2018: construction activity to resume.
