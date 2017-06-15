New On-It Canada 150 Calgary/Banff Regional Bus Service Launches this Weekend

On Saturday, June 17, the Calgary Regional Partnership (CRP) is launching the second phase of its vision for a comprehensive regional transit system with a NEW weekend pilot service to Banff from Calgary and surrounding area.

“The Banff / Calgary pilot is part of our longer-term vision of a seamless transit system connecting the entire region to jobs, recreation and services in any of our communities,” exclaims Colleen Shepherd, Executive Director of the CRP.

Tickets for the Calgary / Banff service are on sale now for a special Canada 150 price of just $10 each way and children 5 and under ride for free.

Tickets can be purchased online at onitregionaltransit.ca. E-tickets may be downloaded to a smartphone or printed and scanned on the bus.

Seats are limited and are expected to sell quickly so purchase your tickets online now.

The service runs weekends and holidays from June 17, 2017 to September 4, 2017

In October 2016, CRP launched its first regional commuter pilot, On-It, with service connecting Calgary, High River, Okotoks, Black Diamond, and Turner Valley. CRP’s next step is to consider the feasibility of providing regional transit services connecting Calgary, Chestermere and Strathmore.

For the Calgary/Banff service, there are two routes:

1) Calgary / Banff Express running between Calgary’s Crowfoot LRT station and Banff

2) Calgary / Banff Regional with additional stops in Okotoks, South Calgary at Somerset- Bridlewood LRT station, Cochrane and Canmore.

Detailed information on routes, maps and schedules are available at onitregionaltransit.ca

Passengers will enjoy a relaxing hassle-free ride to Banff on a luxury coach bus where they will be able to transfer onto Banff’s Roam transit system or take one of Parks Canada free shuttles to Lake Louise, Lake Minnewanka, Cave and Basin National Historic Site, Tunnel Mountain and other popular park destinations at no cost.

“With Canadians taking advantage of free admission to national parks this year to celebrate Canada 150, Parks Canada has been working with partners to make sure visitors have the best possible experiences while being environmentally friendly,” said Dave McDonough, Parks Canada Field Unit Superintendent for Banff.“ Our team is excited about the launch of the Canada 150 Calgary/Banff service that allows visitors to experience Banff National Park car-free this summer.”

“The Canada 150 Calgary/Banff service is the result of a successful and first of its kind collaboration between the Calgary Regional Partnership, Parks Canada, and the towns of Banff and Canmore,” says Shepherd. “With the launch of our second pilot project to Banff, we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of developing an integrated regional transit service throughout the Calgary Region,” says Shepherd. “We are committed to bringing transit to our region and this second pilot bus service to Banff brings us one step closer to this reality.”

The Calgary Regional Partnership is a collaborative network of 11 municipalities in the Calgary Region who work together to ensure growth occurs in a sustainable manner. CRP is the only voluntary regional organization of municipalities in Canada. Collectively the partnership represents more than 1.2 million people and is preparing for an increase of 1.8 million people over the next 60 years.

