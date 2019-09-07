New CAO Appointed for the Town of High River - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – High River Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Prosser to the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Mr. Prosser comes to High River with 23 years of experience in municipal government, with the past 14 years as CAO for the District of Invermere. His commitment to community aligns with the Town’s vision and led to unanimous support for the appointment. Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography with a focus on urban studies from the University of Calgary.

“During the recruitment process for the new CAO, Council’s priority was to ensure alignment with the strategic direction of Council,” said Mayor Craig Snodgrass. “Council and I are very pleased with the experience and skills Mr. Prosser brings to the position, and we look forward to welcoming him to our community. November 4, 2019 will mark Mr. Prosser’s first day as our new CAO.”

“I feel honoured to have this opportunity to make a positive difference for the community and the organization. My family and I are excited to relocate to High River and to be part of this vibrant community. I look forward to working with Council, staff, community members, and neighbouring municipalities to help High River achieve its strategic vision,” said Mr. Prosser.

Council wishes to extend thanks to Nicole Chepil, Director of Corporate Services, for taking on the responsibility as Acting Town Manager and appreciates her commitment to Council, staff, and residents through the transition.

The CAO is Council’s only employee and leads the entire municipal organization.