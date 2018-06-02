New Centralized Phone Line to Report Abuse - Gateway Gazette

Albertans can now report abuse and receive support, information and referrals through a new centralized phone line.

If people suspect someone is being abused or neglected, they can get help by calling the Alberta Supports abuse line at 1-855-4HELPAB (4435722).

The phone line includes new staff training and protocols, such as an abuse response procedure to help ensure a coordinated provincial response to callers. All calls will be tracked to ensure Albertans receive the supports they need.

“No one should live in fear or suffer alone. This phone line means Albertans know where to turn to get the help they need. If you know or suspect someone is being abused or neglected but don’t know what to do, Alberta Supports can help. This is part of our government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of individuals who need extra care and support.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

A coordinated reporting system to address situations of abuse or neglect was one of the recommendations made in Judge Michele Collinson’s report stemming from the Betty Ann Gagnon fatality inquiry.

The phone line and new protocols are designed to ensure Albertans who may be more vulnerable to abuse, such as those who rely on others for daily assistance, special care and access to government services, have the information and support they need, when they need it. Abuse can be physical, emotional, sexual or financial. This includes hitting, threatening, inappropriate touching or theft of funds

The service will be a single point of contact if Albertans are unsure of where to get help. If someone is in immediate danger or facing a significant health or safety risk, contact 911.

“This phone line will increase the protection of Alberta’s most vulnerable citizens. Many agencies such as CORE Association have protocols for reporting abuse and neglect, but this direct line will be an open and available resource to the general public when they have observed some form of neglect.” Rita Bessant, executive director, CORE Association

In addition to the new phone line, Community and Social Services staff can address Albertans’ questions about abuse. People with concerns can go into any Alberta Supports for assistance.

Alberta Supports helps individuals and families connect with more than 30 programs and 120 community services that address:

seniors issues

employment

homelessness

financial needs

children and youth

parents and families

people with disabilities

guardianship and trusteeship

abuse, bullying and family violence prevention