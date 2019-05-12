New Centre for Child and Adolescent Mental Health in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Health Services (AHS), in partnership with the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation is building a centre for child and adolescent mental health in Calgary.

Once built, the new facility will provide community-based mental health services to help ensure mentally healthy futures for children and adolescents in our community.

By offering these services in the community, clients and their families will have access to more readily available services to help meet their needs. It is our hope that all of our clients have access to the services they need in a timely manner.

The new facility will be home to a mental health walk-in service, intensive outpatient therapy and a day hospital program.

The Centre will be built on vacant AHS owned land, adjacent to Youth Substance Use andMental Health Services(External link) in northwest Calgary, in the community of Hounsfield Heights – Briar Hill.

The centre is anticipated to be a three story structure, approximately 3,200 square meters in size that will feature a program area on each floor including walk-in services on floor one, intensive community/outpatient treatment on floor two, and the day hospital on the third floor. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2019. AHS is hoping to open the new centre in late 2021.

If you are looking for information about addiction and mental health services available in your community or for healthcare advice please call 811, if this is an emergency please dial 911.

Source: Alberta Health Services