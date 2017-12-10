New CEO for Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission

After serving as acting CEO of the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission (AGLC) for nine months, Alain Maisonneuve has been appointed to the position for a five-year term.

Maisonneuve has more than 30 years of related experience and is highly respected within the liquor and gaming industries. He was the successful candidate in an open, public selection process and will assume the role immediately.

“Alberta’s liquor and gaming industries are a great source of employment and opportunity. Alain’s knowledge of the industry, commitment to responsible liquor and gaming practices and forward focused approach is exactly what is needed to continue to modernize policies that support the growth of these industries, which in turn support important programs and services Albertans depend on.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

Maisonneuve will report to the AGLC board. He previously held several executive positions within the AGLC and has extensive experience with the Gaming and Liquor Act and working with industry stakeholders.

“The AGLC highly values our collaborative relationship with the liquor and gaming industries and strives to work with the utmost integrity. The embodiment of these qualities is why Alain is the right leader for us as we continue to support the liquor and gaming industries and assist the Government of Alberta in establishing a cannabis retail and regulatory framework.” ~Gael MacLeod, board chair, Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission

“Alain brings a steady hand to the helm of a complex organization. His first-hand experience and deep knowledge of the organization and its stakeholders will ensure stability in the system and provide industry with the confidence it requires moving forward. Alain has gained the respect and support from all liquor stakeholders in Alberta and we look forward to working with him.” ~Ivonne Martinez, president, Alberta Liquor Store Association

“Horse Racing Alberta values its strong relationship with Alain. During the several months he has served in the interim capacity, Alain has demonstrated his commitment to a thriving industry and building stronger relationships with stakeholders. I am thrilled he is taking on the role permanently and I look forward to continuing our work together.” ~Shirley McClellan, CEO, Horse Racing Alberta

Quick facts

The Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission is the commercial enterprise that oversees the liquor and gaming industries in Alberta.

Revenue from alcohol and gaming activity in Alberta supports community organizations across the province through the charitable gaming program, general revenue fund and Alberta Lottery Fund.

Compensation for this position is set by the compensation regulation associated with the Reform of Agencies, Boards and Commissions Act. The salary range for the AGLC president & CEO is $223,040 to $301,760.