New Chair Appointed to Workers’ Compensation Board - Gateway Gazette

Workers’ Compensation Board member Grace Thostenson has been appointed as the new chair of the board, effective Oct. 24.

Thostenson has been a member of the WCB board since 2012. As a graduate of the Labour College of Canada, she also holds certificates in human resource management and job evaluation, as well as designations as a Chartered Professional in Human Resources and a compensation management specialist.

“As a current member of the board, Grace’s experience and familiarity with Alberta’s system will ensure the Workers’ Compensation Board continues to operate at a high level for the benefit of all Albertans. Thank you to outgoing chair E. James Kindrake for his service, leadership and dedication to the WCB.” ~Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

The Workers’ Compensation board of directors is comprised of the chair and nine members:

three representative of the interests of the general public

three representative of the interests of employers

three representative of the interests of workers

The new chair was selected through the province’s open, transparent appointment process, and by a balanced committee including employer and worker representatives.

Thostenson is the vice-president of the Alberta Federation of Labour and has been a business manager of the United Utility Workers’ Association for the past 17 years.

Reporting to the Minister of Labour, the chair is accountable for the effective governance, efficient management and enhanced performance of the Workers’ Compensation board of directors.

Changes to the Workers’ Compensation Board

As a result of the workers’ compensation system review, government passed An Act to Protect the Health and Well-Being of Working Albertans in November 2017.

The legislation made a number of changes to the Workers’ Compensation Act to ensure it is fair and provides greater benefits to injured workers.

For more information, visit Workers’ Compensation Board Changes