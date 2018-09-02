New Chair for Emissions Reduction Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Respected oil and gas expert David Collyer is the new board chair of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), effective Oct. 1, 2018.

Collyer’s nearly 40 years of experience complements and builds on the skill sets of ERA’s board of directors. He has served as president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, president and country chair for Shell in Canada, and co-chair of the Oil Sands Advisory Group that helped inform Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan.

“David is a strategic thinker with a keen understanding of how innovation and economic diversification are connected. His industry knowledge, forward-focused approach and extensive leadership experience are great assets. I also thank outgoing chair Kathleen Sendall, whose invaluable work since 2014 helped shape the strong and strategic organization ERA is today.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

“We have a great opportunity in Alberta to provide leadership in the transition to a low carbon future, and ERA plays a key role in driving transformative technology innovation. I am looking forward to joining a very strong Board and team focused on reducing emissions, helping to meet our climate leadership goals, capturing value from carbon and improving our economic competitiveness.” ~David Collyer, board chair, ERA

ERA works with government, industry and the innovation community to advance solutions to reduce emissions and build a stronger, more diversified economy in Alberta.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of the ERA board. I have been surrounded by colleagues and partners who are taking real action to create a better future – a sustainable, low-carbon future. David’s depth of experience will make him a valuable addition to the team, and I look forward to what ERA will do next under his leadership.” ~Kathleen Sendall, outgoing board chair, ERA

Quick facts

Since 2009, ERA has invested more than $385 million in 129 projects with a total value of more than $2.6 billion.

ERA is on track to deliver overall greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 28 megatonnes by 2030 – the same as taking more than 5.9 million passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

Background

Collyer is the successor to Sendall, who made significant contributions as ERA board chair since 2014. She led a strategic shift in the organization’s governance, established a new executive team, rebranded the organization from the former Climate Change Emissions Management Corporation to ERA, and hired CEO Steve MacDonald. Sendall played a valuable role in furthering innovation and greenhouse gas emissions reductions in Alberta.