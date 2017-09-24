New Coaching Athletes with Disabilities eLearning Module from NCCP

The Coaching Association of Canada launches Coaching Athletes with a Disability, an NCCP eLearning module

With support from the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and Special Olympics Canada, the Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) is pleased to launch today the latest in its series of eLearning modules: Coaching Athletes with a Disability . National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP)

The Coaching Athletes with a Disability eLearning module provides coaches the knowledge and training to deliver quality, positive sport experiences for athletes with behavioural, intellectual, physical, and sensory disabilities. It is a beneficial resource for coaches who are new to coaching athletes with a disability. However, coaches who are already working with athletes with a disability may also find it useful.

Lorraine Lafrenière, Chief Executive Officer of the CAC, was pleased to be on-hand this morning at the International Paralympic Committee’s VISTA 2017 conference in Toronto to make the announcement.

“At the CAC, our goal is to empower coaches with the right skills and knowledge to positively impact the athlete experience,” she said. “We strive to continue to improve our NCCP offerings by providing coaches quality training for the development of all Canadian athletes. Inclusivity is a fundamental principle for the NCCP, and I am proud of this collaboration in its ability to meet this goal.”

A Project Task Team comprised of representatives from various Canadian sport organizations have guided the development of the training module. Supporting today’s announcement was Karen O’Neill, CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“We applaud the leadership and vision of the CAC to enhance the level of coaching for Para sport with the launch of this pioneering resource,” said Karen O’Neill, CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. “We were delighted to collaborate on this project as we know that coaches are truly the drivers of quality sport experiences for athletes. We are very encouraged that this resource will be able to train more coaches to mentor and coach Para athletes in to the future, helping create positive and inclusive sport experiences on and off the field of play.”

For Special Olympics Canada, the Coaching Athletes with a Disability module is a welcome addition to the NCCP.

“Special Olympics Canada congratulates the CAC for spearheading this initiative. We were thrilled to be part of this collaboration and believe the Coaching Athletes with a Disability module is an important resource for advancing more inclusive sport in Canada. It is a welcome addition for all coaches and a terrific entry point to SOC’s NCCP workshops for those coaches interested in additional training specific to working with athletes with an intellectual disability,” said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO of Special Olympics Canada.

Coaching Athletes with a Disability training will provide coaches the ability to:

Explain the benefits of sport participation for persons with a disability;

Communicate effectively and respectfully with, and regards to, persons with a disability;

Design positive, safe, and inclusive sport experiences for persons with a disability; and

Consider next steps in their professional development related to coaching persons with a disability.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th, Coaching Athletes with a Disability training is available free of charge throughout 2017! To learn more about the benefits of taking the Coaching Athletes with a Disability eLearning module, or to enroll today, To learn more about the benefits of taking the Coaching Athletes with a Disability eLearning module, or to enroll today, CLICK HERE

About the NCCP

The National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) is the CAC’s flagship program, and has been recognized as a world leading coach education program. It is currently the largest adult continuing education program in Canada. The Coaching Association of Canada is committed to ensuring that all coaches receive training based on best practices in instructional design, ethical decision-making, and with relevant content, which leads to the development of competent coaches. The NCCP is designed in collaboration with 65 National Sport Organizations (NSOs) in Canada and the 13 recognized provincial and territorial coaching representatives.

