New Community Centre for Families in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

Work is set to begin on a new Citadel community centre, with the province teaming up with the community association to provide programs and services for kids and families in northwest Calgary.

The Alberta government is providing almost $600,000 in matching funding through the Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) to support construction of the multi-use facility in the rapidly growing Citadel community.

The new centre will help the Citadel Community Association meet the demand for new programs and services while ensuring continued access to existing initiatives.

“Alberta non-profits are working on the front lines of community service, delivering the important cultural, social and recreational programs and services that help make life better for Albertans. As government, we are proud to partner with the Citadel Community Association with CFEP funding to help support the building of a facility that will help this community grow.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Citadel is a community on the grow and on the go and we are thrilled to be taking the next step in giving our residents a community centre they can be proud of. This investment by the Alberta government means we can move forward to explore new programs in a community hub that gives us even more opportunities to come together as neighbours and friends.” ~David Cox, president, Citadel Community Association

The centre will be built close to the community tennis courts and outdoor skating rink and will feature space for events and activities, meeting rooms and equipment storage, as well as garage space to house snow-removal and ice-making equipment.

Plans include development of an outdoor patio to support community events, including the annual Stampede Breakfast/Barbecue, Fall Fair and Community Clean Up. The new facility will provide services for an estimated 10,000 people.

The Citadel Community Association will match the provincial grant through fundraising and in-kind contributions. The total project cost is $1.2 million.