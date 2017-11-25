New Dental Guide Gives Families Options

A new fee guide will give Albertans an additional tool to help save money and get better value during their next trip to the dentist.

Developed in collaboration with the Alberta Dental Association and College, the new dental fee guide suggests an 8.5 per cent drop in prices for 60 common dental procedures.

“I’ve heard from seniors and parents worried about creeping costs and the affordability of dental care. We’ve partnered with the Alberta Dental Association and College to make sure dental health is affordable and transparent in this province.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“The Alberta Dental Association and College is committed to ensuring Albertans have uninterrupted access to high-quality dental care at fair prices. We believe this latest fee guide is one more step in that commitment.” ~Dr. Mintoo Basahti, president, Alberta Dental Association and College

Alberta has not had a dental fee guide in more than two decades. A 2016 review found Albertans pay more than other provinces for certain dental procedures.

The new fee guide, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day, empowers Albertans to have a conversation with their dentists about the costs of dental services. The complete guide will be available on the college’s public website. The college will create an easy-to-use abridged version.

While dentists are not obligated to follow the guide, other provinces have seen the vast majority of dentists align with their provincial dental fee guides. Alberta will continue to work with the college to bring dental fees closer in line with other provinces.

Alberta Health and the college will continue to collaborate to increase public awareness to ensure Albertans are aware of the changes and their rights as dental consumers. Additional information will be made available to help low-income Alberta families find resources to maintain dental health.