New to Diamond Valley – Citizens on Patrol

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 23
Diamond Valley Citizens on Patrol
are having a joint town meeting at Sheep River Library in Turner Valley
Thursday, September 28 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm

This is an informational meeting to let you know what we are all about.

Please come and get to know us and find out how you and our Communities can help to make our Towns safer!!

This is an invitation to all residents to come out and ask your questions about our group.

Also an invitation to all candidates that are running for election and are looking for a great group to support.
NOT A POLITICAL DEBATE IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Room to Roam for You and Your Horse

Do you want to be where your customers are looking?

Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

Call James Lozinsky for Your Legal Needs

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Licensed Child Care for Families on Kapawe’no First Nation Next Post Sheep River Library Thanks Country Food Mart for Family Membership Sponsorship
%d bloggers like this: