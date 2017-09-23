New to Diamond Valley – Citizens on Patrol

Diamond Valley Citizens on Patrol

are having a joint town meeting at Sheep River Library in Turner Valley

Thursday, September 28 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm

This is an informational meeting to let you know what we are all about.

Please come and get to know us and find out how you and our Communities can help to make our Towns safer!!

This is an invitation to all residents to come out and ask your questions about our group.

Also an invitation to all candidates that are running for election and are looking for a great group to support.

NOT A POLITICAL DEBATE IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

