New Energy Rebates Mean Big Cost Savings

Businesses, non-profit organizations and institutions can save hundreds of dollars annually with a new energy efficiency rebate program.

Organizations and businesses can purchase and install eligible energy-efficient lighting, heating and other products to receive a rebate to a maximum of $60,000 per year, per facility on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Energy efficiency makes businesses and organizations stronger. Spending less on energy frees up money for profits, programs and reinvestment.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

The incentives have the potential for significant cost and energy savings. A small daycare replacing 36 fluorescent lights with LEDs could save more than $230 annually on its electricity bill. A rural community centre with a pool replacing 100 lights and upgrading the heating and water system could save $830 on its electricity and gas bills each year.

“Energy Efficiency Alberta will work with local contractors across the province to ensure they have the information they need to support the program, including training and marketing materials.” Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

After installing an approved high-efficiency product, an organization can apply for rebates by submitting receipts online at efficiencyalberta.ca for eligible products purchased on or after March 24, 2017 (as per invoice dates). Once approved, they will receive a cheque to help cover the cost of the equipment.

Alberta organizations that can participate in this program include:

Individual businesses (except large final emitters as defined in Alberta’s Specified Gas Emitters Regulation)

Non-profit organizations

Co-operatives

Institutions such as schools, hospitals, universities and colleges

Multi-unit residential buildings: common areas such as lobbies, recreation rooms and parking lots are included

“We know that there are many organizations like ours around the province that want to become more energy efficient but lack the resources to do so. Through this program, the Government of Alberta is taking steps to help make those changes possible and we are so grateful.” Dawna Morgan, finance manager, Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area

“While it’s important for Albertans to save energy, it’s also essential to use accredited contractors to ensure renovations and retrofits are done safely. Our association intends to be part of the solution for Albertans.” Eric Fadden, incoming president of the Electrical Contractors Association of Alberta

In addition to the Business, Non-Profit and Institutional Energy Savings Program, Energy Efficiency Alberta offers other opportunities to help Albertans reduce energy and save money. For more information about these energy-efficiency programs, visit efficiencyalberta.ca.

Revenue from the carbon levy provides the funds for rebates and incentives for Albertans to invest in energy-saving appliances, solar panels and retrofits of homes and buildings.

Quick facts