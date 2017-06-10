New Exhibits Open at the Okotoks Art Gallery in Honour of Canada 150

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 10

The Okotoks Art Gallery (OAG) is unveiling two new exhibits that celebrate Canada. The exhibits will be on display throughout the summer.

From Cow-Catcher to Caboose is created by the artist members of the OAG in celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary, the pieces in this exhibition were all developed with the railway as the central theme.

The railway was instrumental in building and settling Canada, and Okotoks owes much of its existence to the original presence of the railroad. This connects to the community creation of the Canada 150 mural, which will be on display at the OAG at the same time.

Brandy Saturley

In Canadianisms: A Half Decade Inspired by Canada, artist Brandy Saturley’s combines the two worlds of Canadian popular culture and Canadian iconography. Beginning with a goalie mask on a Canadian flag, Saturley has embarked on a journey to marry the influences of Canadian pop culture with compositions of well-known, historical paintings.

Brandy Saturley

