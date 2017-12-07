A New Face on an Old Tradition – the 2018 Calgary Stampede Poster Goes Digital

Calgary – Tonight we are excited to share with you the 2018 Calgary Stampede poster – and for the first time ever, the iconic work of art comes to life with an animated digital version.

“This year’s poster showcases our past, present and future,” says David Sibbald, President & Chairman of the Board at the Calgary Stampede. “At the heart of it, it’s the people – our community and how we’ll continue to pass on our traditions, our values and most of all, our community spirit to generations to come.”

Each year the poster has its own character and personality that captures the essence of our western heritage and values and acts as a window to the core of what makes our city great.

“The 2018 poster includes a collection of photos that are also a reflection of the community, everyone who has supported us and helped make the Stampede a community-wide celebration,” adds Sibbald.

You can check out the new poster by visiting CalgaryStampede.com/poster.

Add a little western to your winter! Calgary Stampede tickets are on sale now. We can’t wait to host you in 2018.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

