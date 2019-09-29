New Fire Chief Appointed to High River Department - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – The Town of High River has appointed Cody Zebedee as the new Fire Chief.

Incoming Chief Zebedee has been involved with the High River fire service since 1997 and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Chiefs role. He started as a Junior Firefighter in High River and has held the position of Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain and Fire Inspector at the Town and Foothills County. His commitment extends beyond his fire service to sitting on the Board of Directors for the Junior B hockey team and coaching a local baseball team. He is a husband and father to three children, which fuels his service and devotion to the community.

“Incoming Chief Zebedee is a great fit for this role because of his experience, knowledge, and involvement in our community,” says Mayor Craig Snodgrass. “The High River Fire Department works hard to keep our community safe through prevention awareness programs, inspections, community building and emergency response. We welcome him into this new role and look forward to working with him to strengthen the service and keep us all safe.”

“I am thrilled to join the Town and High River Fire Department. I look forward to making a positive difference in the community where I was born and raised and working with our amazing team at the Fire Department,” said incoming Chief Zebedee.

His first day with the Town is Monday, October 21st.