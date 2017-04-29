New Funding Increases Women’s Equality in Alberta

“We tripled the funds because there’s a deep desire to tackle women’s inequality in all corners of this province. Every dollar of our Status of Women grant goes to improve the lives of women and girls in Alberta. We know when Alberta women succeed, our economy grows and our communities flourish.”
Today, Minister Stephanie McLean announced one of 34 innovative projects funded following Status of Women’s first-ever call for grant applications in November 2016.
Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) will receive $100,000 for NextStep to Success, a training and peer-mentoring program that helps Indigenous women start their businesses and create jobs. In partnership with Indigenous communities, this program provides much-needed support to women who face more barriers than most.
“We believe our communities are strongest when women are full participants in entrepreneurship. Thanks to the grant from Alberta Status of Women, we can support Indigenous women with entrepreneurial aspirations who wish to start, build and grow their own businesses.”
“My journey to start my own business came from a place where I could see ways to break down the stereotypes and showcase the beauty of my culture. I also realized how much a program like this would have really changed things for me.”
“As one of Alberta’s progressive First Nations, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation is encouraged by the investment made to help our Aboriginal women entrepreneurs. We hope to create lasting partnerships between our people and the Alberta government to create sustainable economic development for all Albertans.”
Successful grant applicants come from across Alberta. Their work expands successful programs into new parts of the province or kick-starts new projects that improve the lives of women and girls, such as programs that:
The program will provide guidance, expertise and peer-mentoring to Indigenous women entrepreneurs who are ready to develop a comprehensive business plan. It is comprised of seven sessions addressing business plan essentials, and participants benefit from the support of a peer circle led by a facilitator.
With this grant, AWE will also run The NextStep to Success Train the Trainer Program, which provides training on how to deliver the program’s curriculum to facilitators from across the province.