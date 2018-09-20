New Green Certificate Program for Students - Gateway Gazette

The province is adding another option to Alberta’s Green Certificate Program (GCP) so students have more opportunities to learn about careers in agribusiness.

Poultry technician joins the list of programs already being offered through the GCP and funded through a partnership between Alberta Education and Agriculture and Forestry. Other courses include:

beekeeper production technician

cow-calf beef production technician

dairy production technician

equine technician

feedlot beef production technician

field crop production technician

greenhouse technician

irrigated field crop production technician

sheep production technician

swine production technician

“Our government is excited to expand this important program, as it provides real-life, hands-on learning for students who work on a farm or for students interested in the agriculture industry. The program helps students to develop the confidence, skills and knowledge they need for their future.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

The Green Certificate Program provides opportunities for students to develop the confidence, skills and knowledge they need for careers in the agricultural industry. It fosters employability skills that support the development of a skilled and educated workforce.

“This program is great for rural Alberta, our communities and our kids. It provides opportunities for youth to see training close to home and helps to develop the leaders the industry needs. Expanding this program means even more choices for students to explore career options in agriculture. We are committed to supporting families by improving growth in rural programs and the agricultural industry.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

The program was well received by the agriculture industry, but schools identified that the single largest barrier to participation in the GCP was the course fees. As a result, the province is investing up to $400,000 annually to cover the course fees for students enrolled in the program.

“As a high school student with a small business, I don’t have time to work a part-time job like my friends. It’s tough to get the same work experience credits they do, and the Green Certificate Program can help me get the credits I need to finish high school.” ~Ethan Meyer, owner, Ethan’s Eggs

“We are happy to have been involved in the creation of the poultry technician program. Developing the skills and knowledge required of the poultry sector will attract and educate youth, fostering a thriving, sustainable poultry industry in Alberta.” ~Jeff Kamlah, chair, Alberta Turkey Producers

“Development of the poultry technician specialization for the Green Certificate Program is important because it gives students an opportunity to get involved with the actual workings of the poultry industry. The GCP provides opportunities for students to become knowledgeable and skilled and to gain practical experience, which will make them valuable employees or farmers in the poultry sector. We look forward to having them join our industry.” ~Jesse Hunter, producer services and programs, Alberta Hatching Egg Producers

“Adding poultry technician to the Green Certificate Program fills a critical gap in the program and provides an enhanced training path for our future broiler farmers and farm technicians. We recognize the incredible efforts of those driving the development of this program and were happy to have been involved in the process.” ~Robert Renema, producer programs manager, Alberta Chicken Producers

“Egg Farmers of Alberta endorses the Green Certificate Program, which was designed to benefit both students and the agriculture industry. Having farmers involved in the actual curriculum development helps ensure students will be gaining relevant knowledge and learning skills that are highly applicable to the associated commodity. The inclusion of the poultry technician specialization will help increase the availability of qualified farm workers in Alberta by providing high-quality training of poultry industry best practices.” ~Christina Robinson, farm programs manager, Egg Farmers of Alberta

