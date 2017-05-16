New High Prairie Health Complex Improves Patient Care

Residents, patients and families from High Prairie and surrounding communities now have access to expanded health care services, including more acute care and continuing care beds, in a new health complex.

The $228-million High Prairie Health Complex includes a state-of-the-art emergency department, an acute care clinical building, a continuing care centre and the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness clinic. With 67 continuing care beds, the new facility nearly doubles the number of continuing care spaces in the community.

“This beautiful, modern facility brings expanded health care services closer to home for residents of High Prairie and surrounding communities. It also provides nearly twice the number of continuing care beds in a more comfortable, accessible setting. I’m proud of our government’s investment in rural health care and glad to join this community celebration.” Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“We’re excited to provide care to the residents of High Prairie and surrounding areas, in this beautiful, state-of-the-art facility. Bringing the majority of health services under one roof, including community health services and continuing care, will improve access of care to patients in the area.” Dr. Verna Yiu, President and CEO, Alberta Health Services

“This new facility doesn’t simply replace the former one but makes life better for patients and their families from the High Prairie area. It brings a range of expanded health care programs and services much closer to home. Our government recognizes the importance of investing in rural communities like High Prairie to help attract new residents and make them even greater places to live and raise families.” Danielle Larivee, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake

Patients and health-care providers are also benefiting from a new computerized tomography (CT) scanner. Previously patients had to travel outside High Prairie for this service. The High Prairie and District Health Foundation raised funds to help purchase this equipment.

“The new High Prairie Health Complex will serve the residents of High Prairie and region, our First Nations and Metis Settlement partners, with high quality health and health-related services. This state-of-the-art facility was designed by the community and the province, so that more services can be added, obstetrics, low-risk surgery and dialysis. The High Prairie Health Complex will fulfill our communities’ needs for many years to come.” Linda Cox, Mayor of High Prairie

“We now have a wonderful new hospital and continuing care facility. Thank you to health-care staff, volunteers and the community for the work involved in planning this tremendous project. This is a hospital the community can be proud of and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners with Alberta Health Services and the government to bring additional new services to the community.” Ken Matthews, Reeve of Big Lakes County

“Once again our community has shown its generosity, tenacity, and perseverance. A big thank you to the directors of the health foundation for pushing the idea to completion and to the community for their generosity and support. I would also like to express a big thank you to the Alberta government. This project goes to show with dedication and perseverance, nothing is impossible.” George Keay, Chair, High Prairie and District Health Foundation

The Peavine Metis Settlement contributed land for the new health complex.

“Members of the Peavine Metis Settlement have always taken pride in being contributors to the High Prairie and surrounding area. The donation of land to support the building of this exceptional new facility was a way of continuing this tradition. The partnerships that were developed with the government of Alberta leading the way are extremely significant. This facility will be instrumental in the delivery of quality health care services to the residents of the area, including the three Metis Settlements and First Nations communities.” Chairman Iner Gauchier, Peavine Metis Settlement

The continuing care wing was designed with a focus on patient-centred care. All rooms are private, equipped with lifts, accessible washrooms, and large windows. The increase in continuing care beds creates approximately 16 new fulltime health care positions.

The new centre also includes space to develop a labour and delivery unit, surgical services and a dialysis unit.

The facility brings the majority of health services for High Prairie and area residents under one roof. Services include outpatient, Indigenous health, addiction and mental health and home care. The centre also offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory and inpatient pharmacy services.

A full range of public health services will also be available when the Community Health and Wellness Clinic opens next month, including chronic disease management, early childhood development and health promotion.