New High School for South Edmonton Students

A new school will be built in Heritage Valley to serve the growing number of students in south Edmonton.

“Our investment in a new high school in Heritage Valley is an investment in our kids. We know that building new schools is one of the most important investments we can make as a government, and we know this area of Edmonton desperately needs a new high school due to growing enrolment. Our government will always ensure that local students have a safe and caring place to learn.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

With space for up to 1,800 students, the new high school is a priority because of the dramatic growth south Edmonton is experiencing. Government has opened a number of new elementary schools in the area over the past few years, so the need for a new high school is obvious.

“Over the last two years, I have been working with families, parent councils and stakeholders in Edmonton-South West and they were clear on their need for a new high school. Our students deserve the best facilities. Years of neglect and lack of funding by the previous government led to what some families in southern Edmonton called a crisis. Our government believes in a caring and inclusive education system and I know that this high school will make life better for families and students in my community.” ~Thomas Dang, MLA, Edmonton-South West

“Across the district, but especially in south Edmonton, we’ve experienced a tremendous amount of growth in elementary and junior high students. This high school is welcome news for the district and for the families and communities in Heritage Valley.” ~Michelle Draper, board chair, Edmonton Public Schools

The new school will be built just west of James Mowatt Trail and north of 35 Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in late 2019 or early 2020, after design work is completed.

“As a parent of a student attending Roberta MacAdams School, I am excited that a high school will finally be built in our Heritage Valley neighbourhood. Opening this school will allow my children and their friends to receive a high standard of education in a reasonable classroom size. This is truly fantastic news for our entire community.” ~Daxesh Dalal, parent and chair of Roberta MacAdams school council

Heritage Valley is one of the fastest growing areas in Edmonton and is made up of several neighbourhoods west of Queen Elizabeth II Highway and south of Anthony Henday Drive.

Heritage Valley area neighbourhoods include:

Allard

Blackmud Creek

Callaghan

Cashman

Cavanagh

Chappelle

Desrochers

Graydon Hill

Hays Ridge

Heritage Valley

Heritage Valley Town Centre

MacEwan

Paisley

Richford

Rutherford

Students from other south Edmonton communities, including Ambleside, Windermere and Summerside, may also benefit from the new high school.

For information on new school and modernization projects, visit projects.alberta.ca.

