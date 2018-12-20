New Homes, Expanded Care for Boyle Seniors - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Alberta and Canada are making lives better for seniors in Boyle with the official opening of the new Wild Rose Assisted Living and Wild Rose Villa designated supportive living facility.

Thirty-six new lodge units and 22 designated supportive living units provide different levels of care and flexible options to help more seniors age closer to home as their health-care needs change.

The lodge is bright and modern and offers affordable, flexible housing options. Wild Rose Assisted Living and Wild Rose Villa designated supportive living facility has a capacity of up to 62 residents including four suites for couples. It features a wide range of amenities including a hair salon, recreational spaces for activities and a chapel. It replaces the former lodge that had reached the end of its life cycle.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Alberta Seniors and Housing, made the announcement today.

“Wild Rose Assisted Living and Wild Rose Villa is a beautiful new facility that provides seniors in Boyle with a comfortable, modern place to call home. The higher levels of care now available in Boyle mean residents and couples can continue to live in their home community as their needs change. This a fantastic investment for the community of Boyle and another example of our government’s work supporting seniors and their families in rural communities.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Every Canadian should be able to retire in dignity. This is why we are taking action to support seniors including restoring the retirement age from 67 to 65, increasing GIS and OAS. I am delighted to see that construction is complete at the new Wild Rose Assisted Living and Wild Rose Villa. This is truly a community achievement—it takes collaboration from all levels of government and the clear vision of dedicated partners like the Greater North Foundation to turn projects like this into a reality. Together, we have helped ensure that the housing needs of seniors in Boyle are met for many years to come.” ~Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

“We are excited to officially open the Wild Rose Assisted Living and Wild Rose Villa – this is great news for Boyle and nearby communities. The investment by the federal and provincial governments demonstrates their commitment to Alberta seniors and to Boyle.” ~Doris Splane, chair, Greater North Foundation

“Having a facility like the Wild Rose Assisted Living and Wild Rose Villa has been a major part of maintaining a sense of family. The ability for all four generations – great grandkids, grandkids, children and parents – to get together for coffee or ice cream or special occasions is a great gift that isn’t taken lightly. Our appreciation for the care and dignity that our elders are treated with is immeasurable.” ~Dianna Wetzel, daughter of Wild Rose Assisted Living resident

Quick facts

The governments of Alberta and Canada provided a combined investment of about $13.1 million under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The new Wild Rose Villa and designated supportive living facility will provide 36 new lodge units and 22 designated supportive living units.

The Government of Alberta is providing $3.1 million through the Affordable Supportive Living Initiative to build the 22 designated supportive living units.

Designated supportive living (DSL) units include health-care services of various levels, such as DSL3 (health-care aides provide scheduled care), DSL4 (professional nursing care on-site 24 hours for unscheduled care needs) and SL4D (specialized dementia care).

Last year, the Government of Alberta launched the province’s first Affordable Housing Strategy, including a $1.2-billion commitment to build affordable housing across the province.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS) – an ambitious 10-year, $40-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Associated links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit placetocallhome.ca.

The Government of Alberta ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need.

