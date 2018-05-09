New Horizons Funding Keeps Seniors Engaged in Foothills - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA – John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, extends his congratulations to the 11 organizations that have been granted funding under the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

“Seniors throughout our communities are mentors, teachers, volunteers and role models. They contribute generously, building our communities, workplaces and most importantly our families.

“Every day, our seniors make a significant contribution to our community. They give their time, their dedication and their hearts to the people and causes that are closest to them.

“More than $190,000 in funding has been granted to commendable groups across Foothills this year. This funding ensures seniors have the opportunity to participate and take an active leadership role within our community.

“I look forward to the many great projects and initiatives this funding will provide, and the opportunities it means for our deserving seniors.”