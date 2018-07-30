New Hospital Wing Improving Care in Medicine - Gateway Gazette

A brand new wing at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital will mean increased access to better health-care services for area families.

The Ambulatory Care Building adds 23,200 square metres and 40 new outpatient treatment spaces. The additional outpatient capacity will significantly address wait times for key services and reduce demand for inpatient beds.

“Every Albertan deserves great health care. This long-awaited project will help make sure everyone who comes to the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital in search of care gets the world-class, compassionate, effective care they need.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

“The new hospital wing is going to serve Medicine Hat and area residents well for years to come. It is a state-of-the-art space that will improve patient care and increase access to the health services that residents need.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

The renovation includes expansions to day surgery and neonatal intensive care, as well as a rooftop heliport, cardio-respiratory services, a renal program and sterile processing. The new wing also includes the Margery E. Yuill Cancer Centre, designed to deliver comprehensive cancer care.

“AHS continues to build and renew facilities across the province to provide accessible, sustainable, quality health care to all Albertans. The Ambulatory Care Building at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital is an example of our dedication to meet the needs of our communities. I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Medicine Hat and area for their patience during the expansion and continued renovation of the hospital.” ~Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services