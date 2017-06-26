New Household Emergency Guide Makes it Even Easier to ‘Be Ready’

HIGH RIVER, AB: A simplified version of the Household Emergency Guide is now available on the Town’s Emergency Management website,

“The new guide is a companion to the previous one released in April 2014. It provides the essentials of being prepared in a concise, illustrated format that is more accessible than the original,” says Carly Benson, emergency management coordinator for the Town. “This guide was developed so everyone – including children, residents who speak English as a second language, and people who have difficulty reading – has the information they need to be prepared.”

Be Ready: A Guide for Emergency Preparedness features infographics, less text, and contrasting colours for easier viewing. The guide also uses plain language with readable fonts and simplifies the content to increase reader involvement.

“What makes the new guide so special is the extremely collaborative process used to create it,” adds Benson. “We consulted not only the subject matter experts from emergency management agencies, but also community organizations whose focus is accessibility and inclusiveness to help create content everyone can understand.”

Some of the community collaborators include Foothills SNAPS, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), the Canadian Learning Disabilities Society, Foothills Immigrant Community Services (FICS), Foothills Advocacy in Motion Society, and Literacy for Life.

“Being prepared does not have to be difficult, time-consuming, or expensive. The most important part of preparedness is knowing the risks and having strategies on what you are going to do if something goes wrong. This guide helps readers through those basic steps,” adds Benson.

The new guide will be posted on www.HRready.ca and print copies will be available at local service agencies and schools.

“We will also distribute the guides at some of the Town’s large public community events this summer before looking at a wider distribution,” says Benson. “Residents are welcome to pick one up from the Our High River booth at the upcoming Canada day celebrations in George Lane Park.”

Be Ready: A Guide for Emergency Preparedness is funded by the High River Disaster Relief Fund and the Canadian Red Cross. The Town would like to thank Foothills SNAPS, Routes Media and Sonny Design Media for their partnership on this project.

