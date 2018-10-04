New Job Opportunities for People with Disabilities - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is investing in new jobs and expanded training and supports as part of Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM).

New funding from the province will help create more jobs for Albertans with disabilities, and give them better access to the training and supports they need to succeed in the workforce.

“The hard work of Albertans with disabilities helps build our province every day. Everyone deserves the best chance to train for and find work, and then succeed when they get there. Our government is proud to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month and create new opportunities for inclusive employment.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Celebrating DEAM is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive province. This month recognizes the many contributions people with disabilities make to the workforce and raises awareness about the supports available to help them succeed on the job.

New and expanded services