New Judge Appointed to the Provincial Court

Karen A. Crowshoe has been appointed to the Provincial Court of Alberta, Calgary Criminal.

Crowshoe received her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia and became a member of the Alberta bar in 1994. Her legal career has focused largely on providing counsel for First Nation governments and agencies in matters such as treaty rights, specific claims, on-reserve business and economic development and First Nation elections and governance. She also has extensive experience in the development of on-reserve child welfare services and on-reserve governance legislation. A member of the Piikani Nation, one of three First Nations that comprise the Blackfoot Confederacy, Crowshoe continues to be a dedicated representative of her community and supporter of First Nations in southern Alberta, including as a member of the Iron Shirt Culture and Heritage Society, which is committed to the preservation of Piikani culture and traditions. Her community work includes serving as a youth mentor with the United Way of Calgary and as a board member for the Piikani Youth and Education Foundation. She also taught native studies courses at the University of Lethbridge and Red Crow Community College.

“Karen Crowshoe’s legal background, experience and strong ties to her community make her an exceptional addition to the Provincial Court of Alberta. I believe she will serve Albertans well as a member of the judiciary.” ~Marlin Schmidt, acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Candidates for provincial court appointments are screened first by the Alberta Judicial Council and then interviewed by the Provincial Court Nominating Committee (PCNC). The PCNC provides its recommendations to the minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

The Alberta Judicial Council has representatives from the Alberta Provincial Court, Court of Queen’s Bench, Court of Appeal and the Law Society of Alberta. It also includes two individuals appointed by the minister of Justice and Solicitor General. The PCNC has 11 members representing the Alberta provincial court, the Law Society of Alberta, the Canadian Bar Association – Alberta branch, and representatives of the province’s legal community and the public appointed by the minister of Justice and Solicitor General.