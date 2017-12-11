New Judges Appointed to the Provincial Court; Includes Past Premier

Three new judges have been appointed to the Provincial Court of Alberta.

David Hancock, Q.C., has been appointed to Provincial Court, Edmonton Family and Youth. He received his bachelor of laws degree from the University of Alberta and became a member of the Alberta Bar in 1980. Hancock spent 18 years as an elected representative and member of the Government of Alberta before retiring from public service in 2014. During that time, he served as Premier and Government House Leader and held numerous cabinet positions, including Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice, Minister of Health and Wellness, Minister of Human Services and Minister of Education. Before his political career, he was a lawyer practising in criminal, civil, family and corporate law. As part of his continuing community advocacy in Edmonton, he has served in many positions at local organizations, including board member for the Edmonton Community Foundation, the Citadel Theatre and the Alberta Arbitration and Mediation Society. He also served as Chancellor of St. Stephen’s College at the University of Alberta.

Marian De Souza, Q.C., has been appointed to Provincial Court, Calgary Region. She received her bachelor of laws degree from the University of Leeds and became a member of the Alberta Bar in 1996. She began her legal career representing legal-aid clients in civil, criminal, family and child protection matters. Following her legal career, De Souza spent 10 years with a Fortune 500 company, first as legal counsel and then as a director. As an advocate and representative of Alberta’s legal community, she served in numerous roles with the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association, most recently as president and executive officer of the Alberta branch. She is also an active volunteer in Calgary and has provided pro-bono legal advice and services through a number of local community organizations.

Robert Shaigec has been appointed to Provincial Court, Edmonton Region. He received his bachelor of laws degree from the University of Alberta and became a member of the Alberta Bar in 1997. As a partner with an Edmonton law firm, he practised exclusively as a criminal defence lawyer and appeared as counsel in all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada. A significant part of his work has involved providing legal-aid services to help those facing barriers to access to justice such as low incomes, mental illness, addictions and homelessness. He has served as a committee member for Legal Aid Alberta, held numerous positions with the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association and is a long-time community volunteer.

“David Hancock, Marian De Souza and Robert Shaigec have each made positive and lasting contributions to Alberta’s justice system and their communities. I congratulate them on their appointments to the Provincial Court of Alberta and I am confident their experience will be a valuable asset as they move forward in their careers as members of the judiciary.” ~Marlin Schmidt, acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Candidates for Provincial Court appointments are screened first by the Alberta Judicial Council and then interviewed by the Provincial Court Nominating Committee (PCNC). The committee provides its recommendations to the minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

The Alberta Judicial Council has representatives from the Alberta Provincial Court, Court of Queen’s Bench, Court of Appeal and the Law Society of Alberta. It also includes two individuals appointed by the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. The PCNC has 11 members representing the Alberta Provincial Court, the Law Society of Alberta, the Canadian Bar Association – Alberta Branch – and representatives of the province’s legal community and the public appointed by the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.