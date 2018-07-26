New, Larger Misericordia Emergency Department - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman joined staff, patients and community members to unveil the location of the Misericordia Community Hospital’s new emergency department.

At triple the footprint of the current emergency department, the new ED, on the west side of the hospital, will provide more treatment space, privacy and patient-centred care.

“Building a bigger, modern and more comfortable emergency department is essential to help meet the needs of the growing communities in west Edmonton. This project is an example of our government’s work to make life better for patients and staff. It’s also an important economic generator by creating good-paying jobs for our skilled tradespeople.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

The new emergency department will feature a range of improvements over the current ED, including:

5,000 square metres (up from 1,700 square metres)

66 treatment spaces (up from 32)

Six ambulance bays (up from four)

Two X-ray suites (not within current ED)

“The Misericordia is a vital member of this community and an essential part of the health system serving Alberta. We are grateful to the government for their investment in a new and modern emergency department that will improve our delivery of care to the community for generations to come.” ~Patrick Dumelie, president and CEO, Covenant Health

“The new Emergency Department will provide our care teams the opportunity to be and do their best in an expanded care environment based on best practice and modern standards and design. We are excited to create a place of hope and healing for the people who depend on their Misericordia Hospital at some of the most vulnerable and challenging times in their lives.” ~Dr. Robert Black, medical director, Covenant Health

The new ED will be built to serve 60,000 patient visits a year. The existing space was designed for a capacity of 25,000 but it served more than 50,000 patients over the past year. The project will also include features to improve patient flow and privacy. A patient advisory committee is providing input to help the project best meet the needs of patients and staff.

The design and floor plan for the $65-million project is scheduled to be complete in the coming months, with site preparation and demolition slated to get underway before the end of 2018.