New Life-saving Helicopter for Alberta Patients - Gateway Gazette

The province is making sure Alberta families have life-saving support when they need it by helping STARS purchase a new helicopter.

STARS has launched an effort to replace its aging fleet, as the organization’s BK117s have been designated legacy aircraft. It is difficult to find replacement parts for them and keep them maintained. A new $13-million Airbus H145 will reduce training and maintenance costs and enhance pilot, patient and practitioner safety.

“STARS has a long history performing thousands of life-saving missions across our province. We’re glad to partner with an organization essential to emergency care in Alberta. These funds, along with the generosity of donors, will ensure that helicopter-based emergency medical services are there when Albertans need them the most.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

The first chopper in the new medically equipped Airbus H145 fleet is expected to arrive this spring and will be staffed by critical care paramedics, nurse paramedics and emergency physicians.

“We are very excited by this funding announcement from the Government of Alberta to support the next generation of our helicopter air ambulance fleet. This new aircraft will make a significant impact on the lives of countless Albertans who rely on STARs for critical care and transport.” ~Andrea Robertson, president and CEO, STARS

In Alberta, STARS flew more than 1,450 missions last year from bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie.

