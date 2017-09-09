New and Modernized Schools for a Better Future

“We owe it to our kids to make sure they get a world-class education, one that prepares them for a great future. That’s why we are resisting calls to make reckless cuts to the classroom. Instead, we are building badly needed schools across Alberta, protecting classroom funding, and working with parents and teachers to update the curriculum. In today’s Alberta, our kids deserve nothing less.”
Thousands of jobs – both direct and indirect – have been created by the government’s commitment to build and modernize schools across the province. Premier Notley and Education Minister David Eggen visited one of Alberta’s new, state-of-the-art schools in St. Albert. Approximately 200 jobs were created bringing the École Lois E. Hole Elementary School to life.
“We at St. Albert Public Schools are so thrilled to be welcoming students into our beautiful new learning space at École Lois E. Hole Elementary School this year. Our Board of Trustees chose to name this school after one of the most well-loved and respected women in the history of St. Albert and Alberta, and the school has been designed to honour her commitment to education and the environment. This school will also help ease the pressure on our other schools due to tremendous growth in our district.”
“With the opening of École Lois E. Hole Elementary, I have witnessed my community come to life. The paths and sidewalks are full of children walking and riding to school, parents are meeting at the school doors and realizing they are neighbours, and our children are playing on a playground that their families built. This school has connected the residents of Erin Ridge and nearby neighbourhoods and, with continued support from our governments, will serve as a community hub for years to come.”
For information on new school and modernization projects, parents are encouraged to visit www.projects.alberta.ca.