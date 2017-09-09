New and Modernized Schools for a Better Future

Thousands of Alberta students are starting the school year in new and updated schools.

With 53 school projects – both new schools and modernizations – opening for students this month, government’s commitment to meet the needs of Alberta’s growing student population has created approximately 21,600 new student spaces and modernized or replaced an additional 15,000 student spaces.

“We owe it to our kids to make sure they get a world-class education, one that prepares them for a great future. That’s why we are resisting calls to make reckless cuts to the classroom. Instead, we are building badly needed schools across Alberta, protecting classroom funding, and working with parents and teachers to update the curriculum. In today’s Alberta, our kids deserve nothing less.” Rachel Notley, Premier

Thousands of jobs – both direct and indirect – have been created by the government’s commitment to build and modernize schools across the province. Premier Notley and Education Minister David Eggen visited one of Alberta’s new, state-of-the-art schools in St. Albert. Approximately 200 jobs were created bringing the École Lois E. Hole Elementary School to life.

“We at St. Albert Public Schools are so thrilled to be welcoming students into our beautiful new learning space at École Lois E. Hole Elementary School this year. Our Board of Trustees chose to name this school after one of the most well-loved and respected women in the history of St. Albert and Alberta, and the school has been designed to honour her commitment to education and the environment. This school will also help ease the pressure on our other schools due to tremendous growth in our district.” Glenys Edwards, board chair, St. Albert Public Schools

“With the opening of École Lois E. Hole Elementary, I have witnessed my community come to life. The paths and sidewalks are full of children walking and riding to school, parents are meeting at the school doors and realizing they are neighbours, and our children are playing on a playground that their families built. This school has connected the residents of Erin Ridge and nearby neighbourhoods and, with continued support from our governments, will serve as a community hub for years to come.” Lori Waters-Sim, parent, President of the Friends of Lois E. Hole School Enhancement Society

September 2017: 53 school projects opening for Alberta students approximately 21,600 new student spaces created more than 15,000 student spaces modernized or replaced

October to December 2017: 9 school projects scheduled to open for students more than 1500 new student spaces to be created approximately 4800 to be modernized or replaced

January to April 2018: 13 school projects scheduled to open for students almost 8000 new student spaces to be created approximately 1800 to be modernized or replaced



For information on new school and modernization projects, parents are encouraged to visit www.projects.alberta.ca.