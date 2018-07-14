New Music Series Launching at McDougall Centre - Gateway Gazette

For the first time, the Government of Alberta and CKUA Radio will host a weekly summer music series at Calgary’s McDougall Centre, starting July 19.

The seven-part series will be free to the public and will run every Thursday during the noon hour until Aug. 30, weather permitting. Each event will feature multiple musicians and artist from across the province, including Calgary’s Tom Phillips and Kate Stevens, Bow Valley bluegrass trio Elk Run & Riot, Edmonton songwriter Scott Cook, and Lethbridge’s Ryland Moranz.

“We have so many talented musicians in Alberta and our government is proud to showcase and promote Alberta’s dynamic music scene as we diversify the economy and make life better for Albertans. I invite all Albertans and visitors to Calgary’s downtown to visit McDougall Centre each Thursday to discover these amazing artists.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The Music at McDougall: Summer Concert Series is supported by a grant from the Government of Alberta. The goal of the series is to promote local talent, highlight musical festivals taking place in southern Alberta over the summer, and encourage Calgarians and visitors to the city to enjoy McDougall Centre’s outdoor spaces and Calgary’s downtown core.

“The summer music series provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of Alberta’s talented music industry. We are proud to be a partner in events like this that connect Albertans to the amazing music, arts and culture our great province has to offer.” ~Marc Carnes, CEO, CKUA Radio

The Music at McDougall: Summer Concert Series begins at 11:45 a.m. every Thursday, July 19 – Aug. 30. McDougall Centre is at 455 6 Street SW, Calgary.

Quick facts

McDougall Centre is a heritage building completed in 1907. The three-storey sandstone building was also one of the first major public buildings constructed in the province. Today, it serves as Alberta government office space and a centre for government meetings and events in southern Alberta.

CKUA offers listeners the chance to hear Albertan musicians, writers and performers.

CKUA has shared many firsts with the province of Alberta. For example, the station: Was Canada’s first public broadcaster in 1927. Aired the first Western Canada football play-by-play in 1928. Was the first Edmonton outlet for a national network broadcast in 1930. Was the first station in Alberta with FM technology. Was the first Canadian station to stream online.

