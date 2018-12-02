New Office to Improve Supports for Injured Workers - Gateway Gazette

The new, independent Fair Practices Office will provide a single point of access to help injured workers navigate the workers’ compensation system.

As a result of the workers’ compensation system review, An Act to Protect the Health and Well-being of Working Albertans established an independent Fair Practices Office to:

Help workers and employers navigate the system.

Assist and advocate for workers and certain employers through the review and appeals process.

Be a place for people to raise concerns.

Monitor trends in the workers’ compensation system to ensure that it is working efficiently and effectively.

“During the WCB review, many Albertans shared their experiences and recommendations for how the system could be improved. That’s why we have established the independent Fair Practices Office, to ensure that workers and employers are treated fairly when dealing with the workers’ compensation system. Harold Robinson and our new Fair Practices Office will play an important role in ensuring we have a fair and sustainable workers’ compensation system and that workers get the rehabilitation they need.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

Harold Robinson has been appointed as Alberta’s first Fair Practices Commissioner for a three-year term, effective Dec. 1, 2018.

“The Fair Practices Office is new to Alberta, but it builds on values that we hold dear: fairness, progress and offering supports to those who need it the most. I’m excited to be part of the Fair Practices Office and providing a service that benefits employees and employers across Alberta.” Harold Robinson, incoming Fair Practices Commissioner

Robinson has a long-standing public service legal career, including a focus on administrative law, governance and mediation. He holds a law degree from the University of Alberta. Robinson was called to the bar in 1994.

Prior to his appointment to lead the Fair Practices Office, Robinson was Tribunal Secretary for the Metis Settlements Appeal Tribunal with the Department of Indigenous Relations with the Government of Alberta.

Albertans who wish to reach the Fair Practices Office, can call toll-free 1-866-427-0115 or visit fpoalberta.ca starting Monday, Dec. 3.