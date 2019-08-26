New Panel to Advise on Curriculum - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has appointed an independent panel to provide advice on the development of future curriculum.

Curriculum Advisory Panel chair, Angus McBeath and vice-chair, Jen Panteluk (left), along with Education Minister Adriana LaGrange (right) meet with students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School in Edmonton.

With an emphasis on the knowledge, skills and competencies students should have when they finish high school, panel members will draft an updated ministerial order on student learning. This work will be a starting point for public dialogue in early 2020, and will be informed by globally endorsed best practices, jurisdictional research and previous curriculum engagement feedback.

“I am proud to move forward on two important commitments this government made to Albertans to strengthen our education system. One is to broaden consultation on the curriculum review so that we are certain we get our future curriculum right. And the other is to replace the current ministerial order on student learning with one that ensures children have a strong foundation of essential skills and knowledge – something we heard loud and clear from parents.

“We respect the hard work done thus far on Alberta’s K-12 curriculum, and we want to make sure we are taking the right approach for the right reasons for our children. Members of the curriculum advisory panel come to the table with diverse backgrounds and experiences that I believe will enhance the vision and direction for student learning in Alberta.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

The curriculum advisory panel includes representatives from the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system, post-secondary education system, education advocates, and career and training organizations like Careers: Next Generation.

The panel will be chaired by Angus McBeath, a former superintendent for Edmonton Public Schools. The panel’s vice chair is Jen Panteluk, the former CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories.

“Minister LaGrange has assembled an outstanding group of people to sit on her curriculum advisory panel for Alberta’s K-12 curriculum. Members of the panel represent all walks of life, from university to technical schools, social services, industry and the volunteer community. As a former teacher and former superintendent, I am excited to get to work to fulfil the mandate afforded to us. Albertans are counting on us to get it right.”Angus McBeath, chair, curriculum advisory panel

“Education is a critical success factor for our youth and Minister LaGrange has assembled a diverse and experienced panel to advise on the development of future K-12 curriculum. As someone who walked alongside the system for a number of years, as well as being a parent to a young girl soon entering the system, I am excited to work with panel members to ensure our youth have a strong foundation for their future.”Jen Panteluk, vice-chair, curriculum advisory panel

“As a partner in Alberta’s education system, the Alberta School Councils’ Association is grateful the curriculum review is moving ahead. We are optimistic that the work of this panel will enhance what has been started. Parents on school councils, in collaboration with teachers, principals and trustees, look forward to the upcoming consultations that can ensure students are well prepared for the future.”Allison Pike, president, Alberta School Councils’ Association

“The College of Alberta School Superintendents will welcome the opportunity to work with the curriculum advisory panel to ensure the voice of system education leaders is heard and understood throughout their review process.”Bevan Daverne, president, College of Alberta School Superintendents

Curriculum advisory panel members

Angus McBeath (chair), former superintendent, Edmonton Public Schools

Jen Panteluk (vice-chair), former president and CEO, Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories

Sharon Carry, former president & CEO, Bow Valley College

Glenn Feltham, president & CEO, NAIT

Paulette Hanna, associate vice-president academic, Red Deer College and former superintendent, Red Deer Catholic School Division

Keray Henke, former deputy minister, Alberta Education

Martin Mrazik, professor, Department of Educational Psychology, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta

Andy Neigel, CEO, Careers: the Next Generation

Miles Smit, co-founder, Petrarch Institute

Amy von Heyking, associate professor, Faculty of Education, University of Lethbridge

Nhung Tran-Davis, founder, Children of Vietnam Benevolent Foundation, family doctor

Ashley Berner, deputy director, Institute for Education Policy John Hopkins School of Education

