NEW Performing Arts Facility in Downtown High River - Gateway Gazette

“The Venue” – New Home for the High River Performing Arts Foundation

Hear the Music, See the live drama and comedy performances and Feel the excitement at “The Venue”, High River’s newest downtown attraction.

Founders of the recently formed “High River Performing Arts Foundation”, Michael and Lori Koehler, are creating “The Venue”, a permanent performing arts facility in downtown High River on 5th Avenue – formerly Ross’s Bakery lot.

It’s an empty lot right now but the Koehlers, board members and volunteers of the High River Performing Arts Foundation will be putting on events at “The Venue” every Saturday from May to September.

The plan for the lot is to begin construction on a two-storey building that will house a “Black Box Theatre” to seat 250, meeting rooms, theatre dressing rooms, a kitchen and with the front end of the building able to host 60 seated at a pop-up concert.

The upstairs will house storage and a 1,200 sq ft apartment. The outside of the building will fit in nicely with High River’s already established architecture and mirror a couple of the brick buildings on 3rd Avenue.

Their first event on the lot will be on Saturday, May 19 (Little Britches Parade Day) and will feature “The Koehler Sisters” and an “Open Mike 3 Cord Jam”, courtesy of the River of Music Festival.