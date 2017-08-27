New Rail Safety Program Plans to Save Lives

Parachute announces #CrossSAFE, funded in part by Transport Canada

TORONTO— Parachute is pleased to announce the two-year #CrossSAFE initiative, funded in part by Transport Canada. More than 100 Canadians were killed or seriously injured in 202 railway crossing collisions and trespassing incidents in 2016*. The #CrossSAFE program aims to stop preventable injury in its tracks, by raising rail safety awareness in all road users (pedestrians, cyclists and drivers) across the country.

The #CrossSAFE program will help to grow the capacity of local communities committed to rail safety education and awareness across Canada. In collaboration with Operation Lifesaver, a national not-for-profit dedicated to promoting rail safety, Parachute will integrate #CrossSAFE messages and materials into annual educational campaigns (such as Back to School, National Teen Driver Safety Week and National Rail Safety Week) with a tie-in to Vision Zero efforts.

“Railway collisions and trespassing led to 65 fatalities and 44 serious injuries in Canada in 2016*. Those are lives lost, and hearts broken.” says Steve Podborski, Parachute President and CEO. “Thanks to the support of Transport Canada, Parachute can help put the brakes on preventable injury and fatality, and save lives across the country.”

#CrossSAFE will promote and measure increased understanding of safe behaviours around railways with parents, children and youth.

There will also be grant funding awarded to four communities over 2 years, to support rail safety activities to achieve the following objectives: help reduce deaths and injuries around road/railway crossings in Canada; enhance awareness of grade crossing and trespassing hazards; promote safe practices at road/railway grade crossings and on railway property.

Free rail safety resources and information will be available at parachutecanada.org/CrossSAFE.

About Parachute

Parachute is a national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the #1 killer of Canadians aged 1 – 44, where one child dies every nine hours. The financial toll is staggering with injury costing the Canadian economy $27B a year. Through education, knowledge and empowerment, Parachute is working to save lives and create an injury-free Canada. For more information, visit us at parachutecanada.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

*Source: http://www.tsb.gc.ca/eng/stats/rail/2016/12/r2016-12-t2.asp

