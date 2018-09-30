New RCMP Commanding Officer Announced - Gateway Gazette

“I am pleased to welcome Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki as the new Commanding Officer for the RCMP in Alberta. I look forward to continuing to work with the RCMP to keep all Albertans safe. Assistant Commissioner Zablocki knows our province well and has a depth of experience that he will bring to this important role leading Alberta’s provincial police service.

“Assistant Commissioner Zablocki is returning to Alberta after serving in Saskatchewan for the last two years, where he was the Commanding Officer of ‘F’ Division. He has served in Alberta for the bulk of his nearly three-decades-long career and carried out various duties, including Deputy Criminal Operations Officer at ‘K’ Division in Alberta.

“I am confident that, under incoming Deputy Commissioner Zablocki, the RCMP will continue its outstanding work as Alberta’s provincial police service. I know we share a commitment to continuing the progress that the RCMP and the province have made in combating rural crime.

“I want to thank outgoing Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean for his 32 years of dedicated public service. His many contributions as Commanding Officer of the RCMP include leading the development of the force’s rural crime-reduction strategy, which is already making a difference across our province. Deputy Commissioner Shean has served with distinction over the course of his career and I wish him a peaceful and happy retirement.”